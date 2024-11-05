Kumaraswamy Hits Back at 'Malicious' FIR Allegations
A case has been filed against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, accused of threatening a police officer involved in a mining probe against him. The allegations center on Kumaraswamy's tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister when he allegedly approved an illegal mining lease. Kumaraswamy denies the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy is facing a serious charge after a senior police officer alleged that the JD(S) leader threatened him over a mining probe. The officer, part of a Special Investigation Team, claims Kumaraswamy sought to hinder his official duties.
The investigation pertains to Kumaraswamy's alleged illegal approval of a 550-acre mining lease during his time as Karnataka's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008. The Inspector General of Police has requested prosecution approval.
Kumaraswamy dismissed the FIR as 'ridiculous and malicious,' attributing the charges to political hostilities, especially in light of recent electoral contests. The Minister vows to respond legally to the accusation.
