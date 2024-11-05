Delhi Court Extends Custody of AAP MLA in Waqf Board Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan until November 16, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation related to the Delhi Waqf Board.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh granted the extension following an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which argued that releasing Khan could jeopardize the investigation, as he might influence witnesses and affect the probe's outcome.

The ED has filed a 110-page supplementary charge sheet against Khan, alleging he engaged in money laundering linked to corrupt activities in the Waqf Board. Further proceedings, including a decision on a charge sheet cognizance, are set for November 6, with Khan's bail plea due for hearing on November 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)