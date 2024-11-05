Left Menu

Russia's Stern Warning on NATO Aggression

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has issued a strong warning, stating that Russia would employ all possible measures in response to potential NATO aggression. He emphasized that nobody, including those across the Atlantic and the English Channel, would be safe from repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:45 IST
Russia's Stern Warning on NATO Aggression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Russia would utilize every possible means to counter any NATO aggression, as reported by RIA news agency on Tuesday.

Lavrov's stern remarks highlighted the widespread impact of such a response, suggesting that no location, from regions across the Atlantic to those beyond the English Channel, would remain unaffected.

The foreign minister's comments underscore the tensions in the current geopolitical landscape, cautioning against potential military confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

