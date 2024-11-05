Russia's Stern Warning on NATO Aggression
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has issued a strong warning, stating that Russia would employ all possible measures in response to potential NATO aggression. He emphasized that nobody, including those across the Atlantic and the English Channel, would be safe from repercussions.
In a significant statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Russia would utilize every possible means to counter any NATO aggression, as reported by RIA news agency on Tuesday.
Lavrov's stern remarks highlighted the widespread impact of such a response, suggesting that no location, from regions across the Atlantic to those beyond the English Channel, would remain unaffected.
The foreign minister's comments underscore the tensions in the current geopolitical landscape, cautioning against potential military confrontations.
