In a significant statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Russia would utilize every possible means to counter any NATO aggression, as reported by RIA news agency on Tuesday.

Lavrov's stern remarks highlighted the widespread impact of such a response, suggesting that no location, from regions across the Atlantic to those beyond the English Channel, would remain unaffected.

The foreign minister's comments underscore the tensions in the current geopolitical landscape, cautioning against potential military confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)