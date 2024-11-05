Left Menu

Suspended Employee Detained for Posing with Fake Identity at High-Security Institute

A suspended postal department employee in Indore was detained for allegedly posing with a fake identity at a high-security department of Atomic Energy premises. The man, suspended in 2022, used a false identity to enter as a postal director. Fake IDs were recovered, and a thorough investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:07 IST
In a startling breach of security, a suspended employee of the postal department has been detained for using a fake identity to enter a high-security area in Indore, police reported on Tuesday.

Identified as a former postal assistant, the accused allegedly posed as a director of the postal department to infiltrate the high-profile premises of the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RR-CAT) on Monday, according to additional deputy commissioner Alok Kumar Sharma.

The accused presented himself for an audit and inspection but was detained following a complaint. Subsequent interrogation revealed he was in possession of counterfeit identity cards linking him to high-profile defense and intelligence roles, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

