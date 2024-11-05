Delhi Police's Multi-Faceted approach to Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi Police has outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at managing traffic and reducing air pollution in the nation's capital. In response to the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), they have doubled down on multi-pronged tactics focusing on regulation, enforcement, and engineering solutions.

The report reveals an increase in the deployment of traffic police, from 1,800 to 2,000 personnel, as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Additionally, over 280 prosecution teams are tasked with ensuring compliance with Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms, and special officers are overseeing pollution hotspots.

Partnerships with the transport department and continuous communication with local agencies like the Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporations are also highlighted. The Delhi Police is actively addressing transportation and infrastructure issues, including road maintenance, to facilitate better traffic flow and minimize congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)