Brutal Betrayal: Woman Lured and Assaulted in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking case of deception and assault, a 50-year-old woman from Hyderabad was allegedly raped by three men from Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Tuesday. The perpetrators lured her under the pretense of providing work before attacking her in their rented abode.

The accused, posing as prospective employers, convinced the woman to accompany them by offering her a job to clean their clothes. According to authorities at Madhura Nagar Police Station, they transported her in an auto-rickshaw, but upon arrival, they brutally assaulted her and then fled the scene.

Police confirmed that the woman sustained facial injuries inflicted during the attack. The suspects, who have been in Hyderabad working as painters for a month, have a case of gang rape and additional charges filed against them. The victim has been taken to the 'BHAROSA' support center for essential medical examination while the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)