Brutal Betrayal: Woman Lured and Assaulted in Uttar Pradesh

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, three men allegedly tricked a 50-year-old woman into going to their rented room under the guise of offering her work. Once there, they assaulted her and fled. The woman suffered injuries, and a police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of deception and assault, a 50-year-old woman from Hyderabad was allegedly raped by three men from Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Tuesday. The perpetrators lured her under the pretense of providing work before attacking her in their rented abode.

The accused, posing as prospective employers, convinced the woman to accompany them by offering her a job to clean their clothes. According to authorities at Madhura Nagar Police Station, they transported her in an auto-rickshaw, but upon arrival, they brutally assaulted her and then fled the scene.

Police confirmed that the woman sustained facial injuries inflicted during the attack. The suspects, who have been in Hyderabad working as painters for a month, have a case of gang rape and additional charges filed against them. The victim has been taken to the 'BHAROSA' support center for essential medical examination while the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

