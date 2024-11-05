Global Political Events and Key Diplomacy Highlights

In a series of pivotal diplomatic events, nations are set to engage in high-level dialogues and summit meetings. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will kick off discussions in Canberra.

In Eurasian developments, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend a summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek. Meanwhile, key figures such as Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Italian President Sergio Mattarella are slated for bilateral visits that underline strengthening international ties.

Leaders continue to gather at strategic summits, such as the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Brussels and the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, fostering collaborations on financial, environmental, and security concerns. These high-level interactions underscore the dynamic landscape of global politics and economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)