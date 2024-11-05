Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Man on Bail Allegedly Kills Family, Found Dead

A man out on bail in a murder case is suspected of killing his wife and three children before being found dead. The incident occurred in the Bhaidani area. Police are investigating whether it was a case of murder-suicide and looking into ongoing family disputes as a potential motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:03 IST
Family Tragedy: Man on Bail Allegedly Kills Family, Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man who was on bail in a longstanding murder case allegedly shot his wife and three children before being found dead, officials reported on Tuesday.

The tragedy unfolded in the Bhaidani area late Monday night. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal, Rajendra Gupta's family members, including his wife Neetu and their children, were asleep when the incident occurred. The horrifying discovery was made by the family's tenants, who notified police the following day.

Authorities are delving into the intricate family dynamics marked by frequent disputes, as noted by Gupta's mother, to understand the motive behind such a gruesome act. Police found Gupta's body in Sadarpur village and are now investigating whether it was a suicide or if foul play was involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024