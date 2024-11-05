Family Tragedy: Man on Bail Allegedly Kills Family, Found Dead

In a shocking incident, a man who was on bail in a longstanding murder case allegedly shot his wife and three children before being found dead, officials reported on Tuesday.

The tragedy unfolded in the Bhaidani area late Monday night. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal, Rajendra Gupta's family members, including his wife Neetu and their children, were asleep when the incident occurred. The horrifying discovery was made by the family's tenants, who notified police the following day.

Authorities are delving into the intricate family dynamics marked by frequent disputes, as noted by Gupta's mother, to understand the motive behind such a gruesome act. Police found Gupta's body in Sadarpur village and are now investigating whether it was a suicide or if foul play was involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)