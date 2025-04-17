Supreme Court Affirms Life Sentence Despite Absence of Motive
The Supreme Court upheld the life sentence of a man convicted of killing his son in 2012, rejecting the argument that the absence of motive should lead to acquittal. The bench emphasized that motive, often concealed, is not always necessary for conviction if circumstantial evidence is strong and compelling.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the life imprisonment of a man convicted of killing his son, stressing that the absence of motive isn't enough for acquittal.
The court rejected the argument that a father couldn't kill his only son, declaring this perspective as 'puerile.' The bench noted that while motive remains a significant factor, its absence doesn't automatically lead to an acquittal if the circumstantial evidence is powerful and undisputed.
This decision came after the man's appeal against the Delhi High Court's 2022 ruling, which confirmed his life sentence. Although circumstantial cases often consider a lack of motive, the court warned against adopting it as a universal rule to ignore compelling evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Stands Strong: Justice Sought in Italian Migrant Worker Murder Case
Kerala High Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Murder Case
Gujarat High Court Affirms Acquittal in 2002 British Nationals Murder Case
Delhi High Court's Warning to Sports Federations: Cease Infighting to Uphold Sports Integrity
Love Affair Turns Deadly: Life Sentence for Five in 2018 Murder Case