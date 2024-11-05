Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Demonstrations Erupt at Hindu Temple in Brampton

A recent demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario was declared unlawful after weapons were spotted. The tension escalated after Sikh separatists protested an Indian consular official's visit. Three arrests were made, and a police officer was suspended following an earlier protest. Accusations continue to fuel the ongoing conflict between pro-Hindu groups and Sikh separatists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brampton | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:20 IST
  • Canada

A Hindu temple near Toronto, Canada, became the focal point of escalating tensions after violence erupted over the weekend. The Peel Regional Police intervened in a fresh demonstration at the site in Brampton, Ontario, declaring it an unlawful assembly as weapons were reportedly seen among the crowd.

The demonstration, held Monday night, was in response to an earlier protest by Sikh separatists against a visit from Indian consular officials. The protest gathered at an intersection near the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, disrupting traffic before dispersing around 1 am. This follows the arrest of three individuals and the suspension of a police officer after an earlier protest that led to physical altercations.

Canadian-Indian relations continue to be strained by these events, with leaders on both sides exchanging accusations. Mayor Patrick Brown has called for decisive action against those inciting violence, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the weekend's incident as a targeted attack. The backdrop to the tension includes diplomatic expulsions and allegations of India's involvement in a Sikh activist's assassination in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

