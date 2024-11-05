Left Menu

Tragic Love Story: Rejection Leads to Death

A 21-year-old woman, Mamta Vishwakarma, died after allegedly consuming poison at her boyfriend's home in Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The incident followed an argument when her marriage proposal was rejected. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against her boyfriend, Golu Tamrakar, and his brother.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, a young woman died after allegedly consuming poison at her boyfriend's residence. The police have reported that the incident occurred following the rejection of her marriage proposal.

According to Shivpal Singh, the Station House Officer of Srinagar police station, 21-year-old Mamta Vishwakarma had been in a relationship with Golu Tamrakar, 25, for several years. On the evening of the incident, Mamta visited Golu's home in Manoharganj to speak about marriage.

Following a disagreement over her proposal, Mamta consumed a poisonous substance. Despite efforts by Golu's family to get her medical attention, Mamta passed away en route to the hospital. A case has been registered against Golu and his brother for abetment to suicide, with the police actively searching for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

