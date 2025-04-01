Clash of Scents: Political Jibes Over Cows and Perfumes in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav for alleged links with butchers and cow slaughter activities. In response, Yadav accused the BJP of politicizing cow welfare through 'gaushalas' while the Samajwadi Party focused on developing perfume parks.
The heated political exchange in Uttar Pradesh intensified as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp critique against the Samajwadi Party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav.
Adityanath alleged ties between the opposition party and butchers, claiming cows were slaughtered during their governance. This accusation stemmed from Yadav's recent remarks on the BJP's initiative of constructing 'gaushalas' or cowsheds, to which Yadav responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment.
Yadav defended his party's focus on establishing perfume parks, hinting that unlike the BJP, the Samajwadi Party prioritizes development over cow politics—a back-and-forth reflecting deeper political undercurrents in the state.
