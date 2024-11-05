Rare Medical Evacuation from Gaza Amidst War

In an unprecedented move amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, over 100 patients, many of whom are children, are set to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip. This rare medical operation, facilitated by the World Health Organization (WHO), marks a significant step as fewer than 300 patients have been evacuated since May.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, confirmed the patients, suffering from trauma and chronic conditions, will be transported through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel. From there, they will be flown to the UAE, with some continuing to Romania. Peeperkorn underscores the need for consistent medical evacuations and remains hopeful for Israeli cooperation.

Despite these efforts, Peeperkorn highlights over 12,000 awaiting evacuation. Israeli military agency COGAT asserts it supports such transfers and that 10 patient groups have been coordinated. However, Gaza hospitals, like al-Awda, face dire shortages, with urgent calls for medical supplies and fuel to sustain operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)