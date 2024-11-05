Left Menu

Rare Medical Evacuation from Gaza Amidst War

More than 100 patients, including children, will be evacuated from Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The World Health Organization arranged for the transfer via Kerem Shalom crossing to the UAE and Romania. WHO urges sustained aid as thousands await evacuation amidst ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, over 100 patients, many of whom are children, are set to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip. This rare medical operation, facilitated by the World Health Organization (WHO), marks a significant step as fewer than 300 patients have been evacuated since May.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, confirmed the patients, suffering from trauma and chronic conditions, will be transported through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel. From there, they will be flown to the UAE, with some continuing to Romania. Peeperkorn underscores the need for consistent medical evacuations and remains hopeful for Israeli cooperation.

Despite these efforts, Peeperkorn highlights over 12,000 awaiting evacuation. Israeli military agency COGAT asserts it supports such transfers and that 10 patient groups have been coordinated. However, Gaza hospitals, like al-Awda, face dire shortages, with urgent calls for medical supplies and fuel to sustain operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

