Chauffeur Detained in High-Profile Theft Case in UP

The former chauffeur of a UP minister's family has been detained in connection with a theft at the minster's son's residence. The chauffeur, Ramjeet Singh, is accused of stealing nearly Rs 3 lakh and jewelry. A complaint has been filed by the minister's current driver, Sanjay Rajbhar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story from Uttar Pradesh, police have detained the former chauffeur of a cabinet minister's family in connection with an alleged theft at the residence of the minister's son, Arvind Rajbhar.

Officials revealed that Ramjeet Singh was taken into custody in Ambedkar Nagar over suspicions of stealing nearly Rs 3 lakh from the residence in the Diamond Apartment complex in Lucknow. The incident was reported after a complaint was filed by Sanjay Rajbhar, the current driver for the Rajbhar family.

Sanjay, who is undergoing treatment for mouth cancer, alleged that the theft occurred shortly after Singh visited the apartment. He accused Singh, with the alleged help of the family's cook, of taking the money and jewelry. A search is underway as investigations continue.

