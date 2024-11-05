Chauffeur Detained in High-Profile Theft Case in UP

In a developing story from Uttar Pradesh, police have detained the former chauffeur of a cabinet minister's family in connection with an alleged theft at the residence of the minister's son, Arvind Rajbhar.

Officials revealed that Ramjeet Singh was taken into custody in Ambedkar Nagar over suspicions of stealing nearly Rs 3 lakh from the residence in the Diamond Apartment complex in Lucknow. The incident was reported after a complaint was filed by Sanjay Rajbhar, the current driver for the Rajbhar family.

Sanjay, who is undergoing treatment for mouth cancer, alleged that the theft occurred shortly after Singh visited the apartment. He accused Singh, with the alleged help of the family's cook, of taking the money and jewelry. A search is underway as investigations continue.

