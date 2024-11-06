Escalation in Eilat: Drones Target Israeli Port City
The Israeli military announced that sirens were triggered in Eilat, a key Red Sea port city. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility, stating they targeted a vital area with drones. As a pro-Iran group, it has intensified its attacks on Israel amid the Gaza conflict.
The Israeli military confirmed that sirens blared in Eilat, a strategic port city along the Red Sea, on Tuesday.
Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which stated they targeted a 'vital target' in Eilat using drones. The group has been conducting attacks on Israeli targets since the start of the conflict in Gaza.
This escalation marks heightened tensions as the pro-Iranian group continues its campaign against Israel, raising concerns of widening regional instability.
