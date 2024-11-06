Escalation in Eilat: Drones Target Israeli Port City

The Israeli military confirmed that sirens blared in Eilat, a strategic port city along the Red Sea, on Tuesday.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which stated they targeted a 'vital target' in Eilat using drones. The group has been conducting attacks on Israeli targets since the start of the conflict in Gaza.

This escalation marks heightened tensions as the pro-Iranian group continues its campaign against Israel, raising concerns of widening regional instability.

