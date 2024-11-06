Left Menu

First Non-Western Chief: Valdecy Urquiza Leads Interpol Towards Diversity

Brazilian police official Valdecy Urquiza was elected as the next Secretary-General of Interpol during its general assembly in Scotland. He will be the first chief not from Europe or the USA, promising to enhance diversity within the organization to better tackle global security challenges.

Brazilian police official Valdecy Urquiza has been elected as the new Secretary-General of Interpol, marking a historic moment for the global police network. Announced during the general assembly in Glasgow, Scotland, Urquiza is set to assume the role upon the assembly's conclusion this Thursday.

Urquiza, previously serving as Interpol's vice president for the Americas, will be the first individual from outside Europe or the United States to lead the Lyon-based organization. He succeeds Germany's Jürgen Stock, who cannot seek a third term due to the organization's rules.

Urquiza's election reflects a commitment to foster diversity within Interpol, an organization with 196 member countries tackling issues such as cybercrime, terrorism, and financial misconduct. He emphasized the importance of diverse perspectives in addressing global security, aiming for a more inclusive and effective Interpol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

