Grisly Discovery at Minjur: Father-Daughter Duo Apprehended

A man and his teenage daughter were arrested at Minjur railway station for attempting to dispose of their neighbor's body in a suitcase. Balasubramaniam allegedly murdered the woman for her jewels. The daughter was sent to a government home while Balasubramaniam was remanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, a 43-year-old man and his teenage daughter from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, were apprehended at Minjur railway station while attempting to dispose of their neighbor's body inside a suitcase, according to the Government Railway Police.

Balasubramaniam, the suspect, reportedly a goldsmith, appeared before a magistrate and was remanded, with his daughter sent to a government home for girls. The pair allegedly murdered their elderly neighbor, possibly motivated by her gold possessions, and embarked on a plan to abandon her body in Chennai.

Authorities were tipped off by blood stains on the suitcase and upon inspection, identified the victim as 65-year-old Ramani. Preliminary investigations point towards a motive centered on acquiring the victim's jewels.

