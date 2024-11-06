Grisly Discovery at Minjur: Father-Daughter Duo Apprehended

In a shocking turn of events, a 43-year-old man and his teenage daughter from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, were apprehended at Minjur railway station while attempting to dispose of their neighbor's body inside a suitcase, according to the Government Railway Police.

Balasubramaniam, the suspect, reportedly a goldsmith, appeared before a magistrate and was remanded, with his daughter sent to a government home for girls. The pair allegedly murdered their elderly neighbor, possibly motivated by her gold possessions, and embarked on a plan to abandon her body in Chennai.

Authorities were tipped off by blood stains on the suitcase and upon inspection, identified the victim as 65-year-old Ramani. Preliminary investigations point towards a motive centered on acquiring the victim's jewels.

(With inputs from agencies.)