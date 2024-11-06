Govt-Backed Upgrades to SH2 and SH35 to Prevent Flooding, Ensure Safety, and Support East Coast Communities

The New Zealand Government has confirmed upgrades to two flood-prone sections of State Highway 2 (SH2) at Nesbitt’s Dip and State Highway 35 (SH35) at Rototahe, thanks to increased efficiencies in the North Island Weather Event (NIWE) recovery program. Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced that the critical road improvement projects will now move into the delivery phase, securing safer and more resilient infrastructure for East Coast communities frequently impacted by floods.

Minister Brown acknowledged the severe damage North Island communities suffered during Cyclone Gabrielle and the 2023 Auckland Anniversary Floods. “Regions in the North Island experienced extensive and devastating damage. As part of Budget 2024, our Government committed $609.25 million for state highway recovery to restore roads back to their previous condition, with $250 million allocated specifically for the East Coast,” he said. Although upgrades for SH2 at Nesbitt’s Dip and SH35 at Rototahe were initially conditional on budget efficiencies, strategic management within the program has now enabled these projects to proceed within existing funding.

Addressing Frequent Flooding and Road Closures

The two locations, critical links for East Coast residents and businesses, have been particularly vulnerable to flooding, which has led to frequent closures and safety risks. These road closures disrupt not only everyday traffic but also hinder emergency services, disrupt freight movement, and negatively impact local businesses. Most recently, flooding closed these sections in June, highlighting the urgent need for intervention.

The planned upgrades will see crews raise the height of the roadway at Nesbitt’s Dip and Rototahe above the flood level, a measure intended to prevent future flooding and closures. Improvements in drainage at both sites will also be made to better manage heavy rainfall and reduce the likelihood of road inundation.

“These projects are designed to tackle the root causes of flooding and road closures,” said Brown. “By raising the height of these sections and enhancing drainage, we’re ensuring a safer, more reliable route that will better serve the community and support the region’s economy.”

A Commitment to Reliable Infrastructure

Minister Brown emphasized the government’s commitment to restoring and strengthening state highways affected by severe weather events, noting that these projects reflect a broader investment in resilient infrastructure across the North Island. “Our Government is committed to ensuring that our state highway corridors impacted by NIWE are returned to the standard that Kiwis need and expect,” he said. “This work is essential for connecting communities, supporting local economies, and providing dependable access for residents and businesses alike.”

These upgrades will offer long-term benefits, including more secure routes for essential services, decreased disruption for travellers and freight, and a more resilient transport network capable of withstanding future weather events. The improvements to SH2 and SH35 signify the government’s dedication to safeguarding infrastructure, especially for communities facing recurring natural challenges.