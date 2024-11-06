Kerala IAS Officers Rally Behind District Collector Amid Controversy
The Kerala IAS officers' association supports Kannur district collector Arun K Vijayan, who is embroiled in controversy following his statement about the death of ADM K Naveen Babu. They urge the public to refrain from premature judgments as legal proceedings continue involving former district panchayat president P P Divya's arrest.
The Kerala IAS officers' association has expressed its backing for Kannur district collector Arun K Vijayan amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding his involvement in the investigation into the death of additional district magistrate K Naveen Babu.
Vijayan had reported to the police that Babu confided in him about making a significant mistake before his tragic death by suicide on October 15. The association decried the personal attacks directed at Vijayan, praising his full cooperation with the authorities.
Meanwhile, P P Divya, the former Kannur district panchayat president, is in judicial custody, facing charges of abetment of suicide for allegedly slandering Babu at his farewell. Her bail application is set for a court decision on Friday.
