Left Menu

Goa Job Scam: A Call for CBI Probe and Justice

The Aam Aadmi Party has called for a CBI or judicial inquiry into a government job scam in Goa. Arrests have been made, and concerns grow over insider involvement. The AAP criticizes the BJP government for sidelining fair recruitment processes, urging accountability among senior officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:25 IST
Goa Job Scam: A Call for CBI Probe and Justice
CBI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a retired high court judge into multiple cases of cheating involving government job promises in Goa. AAP's state president, Amit Palekar, urged for an immediate cessation of recruitment processes in government sectors while addressing reporters in South Goa on Tuesday.

Palekar stressed the necessity of probing insider involvement in what he referred to as a 'big racket.' He insisted that accountability be extended to all senior officers, especially those with close ties to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. This follows recent arrests by the Goa police of half-a-dozen individuals implicated in the cash-for-government jobs scandal, which has led to severe repercussions, including a suicide.

Citing the scam's deep-seated nature, Palekar condemned the exploitation of job-seekers. AAP MLA Cruz Silva criticized the BJP-led government for allegedly bypassing the Goa Staff Selection Commission, denying deserving youth fair employment opportunities. As arrests continue, CM Sawant has urged victims to report cases to ensure that justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024