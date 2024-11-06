Goa Job Scam: A Call for CBI Probe and Justice

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a retired high court judge into multiple cases of cheating involving government job promises in Goa. AAP's state president, Amit Palekar, urged for an immediate cessation of recruitment processes in government sectors while addressing reporters in South Goa on Tuesday.

Palekar stressed the necessity of probing insider involvement in what he referred to as a 'big racket.' He insisted that accountability be extended to all senior officers, especially those with close ties to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. This follows recent arrests by the Goa police of half-a-dozen individuals implicated in the cash-for-government jobs scandal, which has led to severe repercussions, including a suicide.

Citing the scam's deep-seated nature, Palekar condemned the exploitation of job-seekers. AAP MLA Cruz Silva criticized the BJP-led government for allegedly bypassing the Goa Staff Selection Commission, denying deserving youth fair employment opportunities. As arrests continue, CM Sawant has urged victims to report cases to ensure that justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)