Supreme Court Sheds Light on LMV Licensing Clarity

In a landmark decision affecting commercial drivers, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that holders of a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving licence are eligible to drive transport vehicles with a weight not exceeding 7,500 kg. The five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has clarified licensing regulations in a move expected to deter insurance companies from denying claims based on drivers' licence types.

The bench, which included Justices Hrishikesh Roy, P S Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Misra, emphasized that LMVs and transport vehicles aren't entirely separate classifications. Justice Roy noted that the special eligibility for vehicles carrying hazardous goods still applies. The bench commented that road safety isn't significantly compromised by LMV licence holders driving light transport vehicles.

Despite road safety concerns over LMV drivers operating transport vehicles, the court found no empirical data linking such drivers to increased accidents. The ruling aims to prevent insurance firms from invoking technicalities to avoid compensation claims. It also aligns with the promise of legislative amendments to address statutory gaps, enhancing drivers' livelihoods without compromising safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)