Ukraine Fends Off Russian Drone Assaults

Ukraine's air defence destroyed 38 out of 63 Russian drones overnight. An additional 22 drones were lost over Ukrainian territory. The attacks caused power outages in Mykolaiv and a fire in Kyiv, though infrastructure remained largely intact. Russia also launched missiles on Odesa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:29 IST
Ukraine's air defence forces successfully intercepted and destroyed 38 of the 63 Russian drones launched overnight, representatives from the Ukrainian air force disclosed on Wednesday.

Moreover, 22 Russian drones were reported missing over Ukraine's territory and airspace. These drones are typically neutralized through electronic warfare, as confirmed by the air force via the Telegram app.

The recent assault disrupted power in Mykolaiv, and repair efforts are currently in progress. In Kyiv, drone debris sparked a fire yet spared key infrastructure from severe damage. On Tuesday night, Russia also fired two missiles at the Odesa region, but no further details on damage were available as of Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

