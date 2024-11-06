Left Menu

AfD Moves to Oust Extremist-linked Members

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is taking steps to expel members connected to an extremist group. The decision follows a police operation targeting the 'Saxonian Separatists', leading to several arrests. Kurt Haettasch, an AfD politician, is reportedly among the suspects. The party affirms a stance against extremists.

Updated: 06-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:45 IST
The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party, announced it will convene on Wednesday to begin removing members linked to extremist activities. This move follows their connection to the 'Saxonian Separatists', a group embroiled in a major police operation this Tuesday.

According to party statements, these actions come after the attorney general identified involvement from within the party ranks. Although the party refrained from disclosing the number of affected members or their identities, German media has reported that Kurt Haettasch, a notable AfD politician, was among those detained.

Haettasch holds a local council position in Grimma, Saxony, an area strong for AfD support. The party's urgent response outlines its zero-tolerance stance against extremism, highlighting that figures with such affiliations have no place within their vision of freedom and national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

