South Korea Cracks Down on Deepfake Porn Surge

South Korea has unveiled a series of measures aimed at tackling the rising threat of deepfake pornography. These steps include imposing tougher penalties for offenders and expanding the use of undercover officers. Additionally, the government plans to enforce stricter regulations on social media platforms that have facilitated the spread of such content.

The issue gained prominence after unverified lists of schools with victims surfaced online, prompting widespread concern. Many women and girls removed personal images from social media platforms, while others organized rallies advocating for stronger measures. President Yoon Suk Yeol acknowledged the problem, emphasizing the urgent need to combat these digital sexual crimes.

The government's task force is working with parliament to revise laws to ensure harsher punishments, such as a new law imposing up to three years' imprisonment for those who merely possess or view deepfake pornography. The maximum sentences for producing or distributing such material will also be increased. Police have already detained over 500 suspects in 2023, with teenagers constituting a majority. The government is also considering further revisions to confiscate illegally acquired profits and impose penalties on non-compliant social media platforms more rigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)