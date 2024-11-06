Left Menu

Shooting Erupts at Delhi Grocery Store

Unidentified attackers opened fire at a grocery store named Raj Mandir Hypermarket in Delhi's Meera Bagh area. Police teams arrived immediately and launched an investigation. Details regarding the incident are still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:53 IST
  • India

Chaos struck the Meera Bagh area of outer Delhi when unidentified men opened fire inside a grocery store, Raj Mandir Hypermarket. Local police confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Officers from the Paschim Vihar police station, accompanied by senior officials, promptly arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation and initiate their investigative efforts.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are keeping a close watch on developments, urging the public to remain calm. Additional information is yet awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

