Shooting Erupts at Delhi Grocery Store
Unidentified attackers opened fire at a grocery store named Raj Mandir Hypermarket in Delhi's Meera Bagh area. Police teams arrived immediately and launched an investigation. Details regarding the incident are still pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Chaos struck the Meera Bagh area of outer Delhi when unidentified men opened fire inside a grocery store, Raj Mandir Hypermarket. Local police confirmed the incident on Wednesday.
Officers from the Paschim Vihar police station, accompanied by senior officials, promptly arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation and initiate their investigative efforts.
As the investigation unfolds, authorities are keeping a close watch on developments, urging the public to remain calm. Additional information is yet awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- shooting
- police
- investigation
- grocery
- store
- Raj Mandir
- Meera Bagh
- violence
- attack
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Restores Open Work Rights for Partners of High-Skilled Migrants
Manohar Lal Jewels: Celebrating Legacy with New Ghaziabad Store Launch
Hardik Pandya Invests in The Souled Store, Elevating Brand Synergy
Broad consensus achieved to restore ground situation based on principle of mutual security: Def Minister Rajnath Singh on India-China pact.
Hardik Pandya Becomes Investor in The Souled Store, Aims for Expansion