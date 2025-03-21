Left Menu

Ceasefire in Question: Efforts to Restore Peace in Gaza Amid Renewed Conflict

Hamas is considering a U.S. proposal to extend the Gaza ceasefire amid intensified Israeli military operations. The proposal aims for a lasting halt to hostilities. Egypt also offered suggestions for a truce. Negotiations focus on hostage releases and military withdrawal, but fighting continues with heavy casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst renewed military operations, Hamas is reviewing a U.S. proposal to restore the Gaza ceasefire. The plan, devised by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, seeks to prolong the truce beyond major religious holidays, aiming for a permanent cessation of hostilities and ongoing negotiations.

Despite its devastating impact, intense Israeli airstrikes have not halted Hamas' resilience or governance. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced intensified military actions, including civilian evacuations until Hamas releases hostages and is utterly defeated.

Efforts to negotiate a peace agreement remain ongoing, with a focus on prisoner exchanges and military withdrawal timelines. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens, with limited aid reaching Gaza as supplies dwindle and fears of further escalation loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

