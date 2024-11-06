Left Menu

Activists Arrested for U.S. Embassy Vandalism in London

Two men were arrested in London after environmental activists sprayed orange paint on the U.S. embassy. The protest by Just Stop Oil was against Donald Trump's presidential victory. London's police condemned the act as vandalism and remained firm on zero tolerance for such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:16 IST
Activists Arrested for U.S. Embassy Vandalism in London
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two men were detained in a bold protest against Donald Trump's presidential win, involving environmental activists spraying the U.S. embassy in London with orange paint.

The demonstrators, linked to the group Just Stop Oil, were advocating against Trump, claiming his victory endangers global citizens. The act was caught on video, directly posted by the group online.

London's police swiftly apprehended two male suspects, aged 25 and 72, on charges of criminal damage, emphasizing their zero-tolerance approach to such disruptive and damaging protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024