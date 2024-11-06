Activists Arrested for U.S. Embassy Vandalism in London

Two men were detained in a bold protest against Donald Trump's presidential win, involving environmental activists spraying the U.S. embassy in London with orange paint.

The demonstrators, linked to the group Just Stop Oil, were advocating against Trump, claiming his victory endangers global citizens. The act was caught on video, directly posted by the group online.

London's police swiftly apprehended two male suspects, aged 25 and 72, on charges of criminal damage, emphasizing their zero-tolerance approach to such disruptive and damaging protests.

