Activists Arrested for U.S. Embassy Vandalism in London
Two men were arrested in London after environmental activists sprayed orange paint on the U.S. embassy. The protest by Just Stop Oil was against Donald Trump's presidential victory. London's police condemned the act as vandalism and remained firm on zero tolerance for such actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:16 IST
Two men were detained in a bold protest against Donald Trump's presidential win, involving environmental activists spraying the U.S. embassy in London with orange paint.
The demonstrators, linked to the group Just Stop Oil, were advocating against Trump, claiming his victory endangers global citizens. The act was caught on video, directly posted by the group online.
London's police swiftly apprehended two male suspects, aged 25 and 72, on charges of criminal damage, emphasizing their zero-tolerance approach to such disruptive and damaging protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
