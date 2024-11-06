Left Menu

FSSAI Tackles E-Commerce Food Safety Concerns at Key Advisory Meeting

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is set to conduct a Central Advisory Committee meeting on November 7-8 to address food safety challenges on e-commerce platforms. Discussions will focus on enhancing food surveillance, ensuring quality standards, and addressing the sale of near-expiry products online.

  • Country:
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is organizing a critical Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting on November 7-8. This gathering aims to tackle pressing food safety issues, particularly concerning e-commerce platforms, amid the evolving online food market dynamics.

Under the leadership of FSSAI's CEO, G Kamala Vardhana Rao, the meeting will convene food commissioners from all states and Union Territories. The focus will be on enhancing surveillance and testing protocols for food products to maintain stringent safety standards.

In light of reports indicating the sale of near-expiry food products online, the committee will deliberate on strategies to uphold quality assurance. FSSAI is also expected to engage with major e-commerce players in the coming week to reinforce these food safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

