Diplomatic Tensions: India's Strained Ties with Canada and China

A scheduled briefing by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to a parliamentary panel was postponed due to extended discussions on the ministry's grant demands. The briefing aimed to address India's tense relations with Canada and China, amidst allegations and past conflicts which have impacted diplomatic ties.

A planned briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to a parliamentary panel, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, regarding India's tense relations with Canada and China, was postponed on Wednesday. According to sources, the delay occurred due to the extended discussion on the External Affairs Ministry's grant demands for 2024-25.

The panel's meeting coincided with other commitments by ministry officials, as noted by one MP, including the backdrop of Donald Trump's return to power in the U.S. presidential election. Tensions between India and Canada have escalated over accusations from Canada about India's involvement in a separatist's killing, which India denies. Relations with China remain strained post-Ladakh skirmish, albeit showing slight improvement.

Some MPs have suggested postponing the next discussions until after the state's elections scheduled for November 23, allowing broader participation. Previously, Misri briefed the parliamentary committee on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

