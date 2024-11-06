Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Integrity of NEET-UG 2024: Review Petition Dismissed

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition to review its decision against a fresh NEET-UG 2024 exam. The court found no systemic malpractice and expanded a panel's remit to recommend exam reforms, while expressing concerns about the National Testing Agency's exam organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:44 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Integrity of NEET-UG 2024: Review Petition Dismissed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has rejected a review petition challenging its earlier decision to refuse a fresh conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam. This decision was announced following a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The court maintained that there was no error in its prior judgement and ruled out an open court hearing. It emphasized the lack of evidence suggesting widespread malpractice in the NEET-UG 2024, hence asserting the exam's integrity. The court's observations also disapproved of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) organization of the exam, prompting the expansion of a panel's remit for examination reforms.

The panel, led by former ISRO Chief K Radhakrishnan, is tasked with assessing and recommending necessary improvements to the examination system. The court urged NTA to address all identified issues, as over 23 lakh students participated in the exam held on May 5, 2024, for medical and related courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024