Supreme Court Upholds Integrity of NEET-UG 2024: Review Petition Dismissed

The Supreme Court has rejected a review petition challenging its earlier decision to refuse a fresh conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam. This decision was announced following a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The court maintained that there was no error in its prior judgement and ruled out an open court hearing. It emphasized the lack of evidence suggesting widespread malpractice in the NEET-UG 2024, hence asserting the exam's integrity. The court's observations also disapproved of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) organization of the exam, prompting the expansion of a panel's remit for examination reforms.

The panel, led by former ISRO Chief K Radhakrishnan, is tasked with assessing and recommending necessary improvements to the examination system. The court urged NTA to address all identified issues, as over 23 lakh students participated in the exam held on May 5, 2024, for medical and related courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)