Left Menu

Delhi High Court Questions City Infrastructure Review, Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul

The Delhi High Court criticized a committee's limited review focusing solely on the city's drainage system. It suggested referring the comprehensive review of Delhi's administrative, financial, and physical infrastructure to the Cabinet Secretary of India. The court emphasized the need for better coordination among various city authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:48 IST
Delhi High Court Questions City Infrastructure Review, Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticized a report filed by a committee led by the chief secretary, which only addressed the city's drainage system, despite a broader mandate to review Delhi's infrastructure comprehensively.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the court is considering involving the Cabinet Secretary of the Union of India to address the entire infrastructure scope. The committee failed to acknowledge wider administrative and financial issues impacting the city.

The court, which had set a November 28 deadline for a supplemental report, emphasized the lack of coordination among various departments and authorities in Delhi, highlighting ongoing systemic challenges. It also touched upon recent safety concerns in local coaching centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024