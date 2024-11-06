Delhi High Court Questions City Infrastructure Review, Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticized a report filed by a committee led by the chief secretary, which only addressed the city's drainage system, despite a broader mandate to review Delhi's infrastructure comprehensively.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the court is considering involving the Cabinet Secretary of the Union of India to address the entire infrastructure scope. The committee failed to acknowledge wider administrative and financial issues impacting the city.

The court, which had set a November 28 deadline for a supplemental report, emphasized the lack of coordination among various departments and authorities in Delhi, highlighting ongoing systemic challenges. It also touched upon recent safety concerns in local coaching centers.

