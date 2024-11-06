Nurse Assaulted: Arrest Made in Chitrakoot

A 22-year-old nurse at a private hospital in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly raped, police reported on Wednesday. The accused, Shubham Mishra, was apprehended at Arawari turn around 5.30 am.

The assault allegedly took place on October 26 in the Bargarh Police Station area. Originally filed as a gang rape by the victim's father, subsequent investigations identified Mishra as the lone assailant, according to Chitrakoot SP Arun Kumar Singh.

A coordinated effort by five police units led to the arrest of Mishra, who already faces rape charges at Shankargarh Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)