Betrayal and Abuse: Woman Stands Against Marital Injustice

A woman has taken legal action against her husband and seven in-laws, accusing them of sustained mental and physical abuse. This comes after she approached them about her husband's alleged extramarital affair, which she claims is the reason behind his refusal to engage in a physical relationship since their marriage.

The complaint was lodged at Gopiganj Police Station, highlighting the troubling domestic situation she has faced. Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan stated that the woman, identified as Ranno Devi, alleges her husband, Jagjit Pal, has not engaged with her intimately since their wedding on May 23, 2023, due to his involvement with another woman.

The situation escalated when Devi's concerns led to harassment and demands for dowry. After confronting her husband's family about these issues, she was reportedly mistreated and expelled to her parents' home on August 17, 2024, prompting her to file a detailed complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)