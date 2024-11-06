Left Menu

Betrayal and Abuse: Woman Stands Against Marital Injustice

A woman from Bharatpur village accused her husband and in-laws of mental and physical abuse after he refused marital relations, alleging his extramarital affair. Following her complaints, she faced harassment and was sent back to her parents, leading her to file a police report against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has taken legal action against her husband and seven in-laws, accusing them of sustained mental and physical abuse. This comes after she approached them about her husband's alleged extramarital affair, which she claims is the reason behind his refusal to engage in a physical relationship since their marriage.

The complaint was lodged at Gopiganj Police Station, highlighting the troubling domestic situation she has faced. Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan stated that the woman, identified as Ranno Devi, alleges her husband, Jagjit Pal, has not engaged with her intimately since their wedding on May 23, 2023, due to his involvement with another woman.

The situation escalated when Devi's concerns led to harassment and demands for dowry. After confronting her husband's family about these issues, she was reportedly mistreated and expelled to her parents' home on August 17, 2024, prompting her to file a detailed complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

