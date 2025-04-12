Tragedy in Barmer: Allegations of Dowry Harassment Surface
A 22-year-old woman named Khushboo died in her in-laws' home in Barmer under suspicious circumstances. Her family alleges dowry harassment involving her husband and his relatives. The police have registered a case based on her parents' report. Doctors declared her dead upon arrival at the hospital.
A tragic incident in Barmer has raised concerns about dowry harassment, following the death of a 22-year-old woman at her in-laws' residence. The deceased, Khushboo, had been married to Khetaram for about one and a half years, according to police reports.
Khushboo's family, upon learning the news of her untimely demise, rushed to her in-laws' home and transported her to the district hospital, where she was unfortunately declared dead. The incident has sparked a serious investigation, with authorities registering a case based on her parents' allegations.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Nitesh Arya, stated that Khushboo's parents suspect dowry harassment and murder, implicating her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law. The community waits for justice as investigations continue.
