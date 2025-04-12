Tragedy in Barmer: Allegations of Dowry Harassment Surface

A tragic incident in Barmer has raised concerns about dowry harassment, following the death of a 22-year-old woman at her in-laws' residence. The deceased, Khushboo, had been married to Khetaram for about one and a half years, according to police reports.

Khushboo's family, upon learning the news of her untimely demise, rushed to her in-laws' home and transported her to the district hospital, where she was unfortunately declared dead. The incident has sparked a serious investigation, with authorities registering a case based on her parents' allegations.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Nitesh Arya, stated that Khushboo's parents suspect dowry harassment and murder, implicating her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law. The community waits for justice as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)