Controversy Clouds Chief Minister in Alleged Land Allotment Scandal

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced two hours of questioning from the Lokayukta police over alleged illegal land allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife, stirring political unrest in the state. The inquiry has become a flashpoint, with BJP leaders denouncing it as 'stage managed' and calling for Siddaramaiah's resignation, questioning the legitimacy of the investigation undertaken while he remains in office.

Siddaramaiah insists he has answered all questions truthfully and maintains that all claims against him are mere allegations without substantial proof. Despite his reassurances, the political climate remains tense, as calls for legal clarity intensify, including suggestions from opposition leaders to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial probe.

Siddaramaiah, named accused number one in the filed FIR, argues against the legality of the gubernatorial sanction for inquiry and awaits further court proceedings. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a parallel probe following the Lokayukta FIR, deepening the investigation complexity in the contentious MUDA site allotment case.

(With inputs from agencies.)