Tragic Journey: Migrants Forced Overboard Near Rhodes
Greek authorities recovered four bodies off Rhodes, where survivors claimed a smuggler forced them overboard from a speedboat traveling from Turkey. While 25 were found alive, a search confirmed no additional missing persons. Greece, a key EU entry point, is experiencing an increase in sea arrivals.
Greek authorities have recovered the bodies of four people from the Aegean Sea near Rhodes after a migrant smuggler reportedly forced them overboard, according to the coast guard.
The migrant group, initially traveling from Turkey to Greece by speedboat, faced tragedy when the smuggler abandoned them. While 25 survived, four bodies were found along the southern coast of Rhodes. A thorough search confirmed no further missing persons.
The incident reflects ongoing dangers faced by migrants entering the European Union via Greece, a route increasingly used since last fall. Greece has registered over 50,000 migrant arrivals, prompting calls for stricter EU policies and potential detention centers.
