Left Menu

Tragic Journey: Migrants Forced Overboard Near Rhodes

Greek authorities recovered four bodies off Rhodes, where survivors claimed a smuggler forced them overboard from a speedboat traveling from Turkey. While 25 were found alive, a search confirmed no additional missing persons. Greece, a key EU entry point, is experiencing an increase in sea arrivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:13 IST
Tragic Journey: Migrants Forced Overboard Near Rhodes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek authorities have recovered the bodies of four people from the Aegean Sea near Rhodes after a migrant smuggler reportedly forced them overboard, according to the coast guard.

The migrant group, initially traveling from Turkey to Greece by speedboat, faced tragedy when the smuggler abandoned them. While 25 survived, four bodies were found along the southern coast of Rhodes. A thorough search confirmed no further missing persons.

The incident reflects ongoing dangers faced by migrants entering the European Union via Greece, a route increasingly used since last fall. Greece has registered over 50,000 migrant arrivals, prompting calls for stricter EU policies and potential detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024