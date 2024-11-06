Tragic Journey: Migrants Forced Overboard Near Rhodes

Greek authorities have recovered the bodies of four people from the Aegean Sea near Rhodes after a migrant smuggler reportedly forced them overboard, according to the coast guard.

The migrant group, initially traveling from Turkey to Greece by speedboat, faced tragedy when the smuggler abandoned them. While 25 survived, four bodies were found along the southern coast of Rhodes. A thorough search confirmed no further missing persons.

The incident reflects ongoing dangers faced by migrants entering the European Union via Greece, a route increasingly used since last fall. Greece has registered over 50,000 migrant arrivals, prompting calls for stricter EU policies and potential detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)