Clash in Gandhi Nagar: Allegations of Assault and Injury

A violent clash between the owners of two garment shops in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market left several people injured and included allegations of sexual assault, local authorities reported.

An altercation over the hiring of a salesman escalated into a full-blown brawl, with police confirming numerous medico-legal cases filed by both parties involved.

Investigations are underway as police scrutinize CCTV footage, which depicts the escalation of verbal arguments into violent confrontations. Cases under appropriate legal sections have been registered based on mutual complaints.

