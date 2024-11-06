Clash in Gandhi Nagar: Allegations of Assault and Injury
A violent altercation erupted between two garment shop owners in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market, leading to several injuries and allegations of sexual assault. Police have registered multiple legal cases based on complaints from both sides, with investigations ongoing and CCTV footage as crucial evidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent clash between the owners of two garment shops in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market left several people injured and included allegations of sexual assault, local authorities reported.
An altercation over the hiring of a salesman escalated into a full-blown brawl, with police confirming numerous medico-legal cases filed by both parties involved.
Investigations are underway as police scrutinize CCTV footage, which depicts the escalation of verbal arguments into violent confrontations. Cases under appropriate legal sections have been registered based on mutual complaints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka Withdraws from WTA Tour Due to Injury
M Mukesh Arrested in 2010 Sexual Assault Case: A Deep Dive into Allegations
High-Profile Arrests Stir Controversy in Malayalam Cinema Sexual Assault Case
Rodrygo Doubtful for Clasico After Champions League Injury
Lula's Health Update: Stable Condition Post Head Injury