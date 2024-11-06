Investigation Demanded in Belagavi SDA's Alleged Suicide

Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Basavaraj Bommai has demanded an investigation into the alleged suicide of a 35-year-old Second Division Assistant in Belagavi.

Rudranna Yadavannavar was found hanging in the Tahsildar's chamber, raising concerns of political pressure on government officers to engage in illegal work, according to Bommai.

The police have registered an FIR against three people following a complaint from the deceased official's wife, targeting Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, office staff Ashok Kabbaligar, and Somu, a personal assistant to Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)