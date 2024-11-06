Investigation Demanded in Belagavi SDA's Alleged Suicide
Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has called for an investigation into the alleged suicide of Second Division Assistant Rudranna Yadavannavar in Belagavi. Bommai suggests political pressure on government officials for illegal work. Affected parties include Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, with allegations against the current state government.
Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Basavaraj Bommai has demanded an investigation into the alleged suicide of a 35-year-old Second Division Assistant in Belagavi.
Rudranna Yadavannavar was found hanging in the Tahsildar's chamber, raising concerns of political pressure on government officers to engage in illegal work, according to Bommai.
The police have registered an FIR against three people following a complaint from the deceased official's wife, targeting Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, office staff Ashok Kabbaligar, and Somu, a personal assistant to Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.
