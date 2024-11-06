Left Menu

Kandhamal Tragedy Sparks Political Storm

The Odisha government initiated an inquiry into the deaths of two women after consuming mango kernel gruel. Opposition parties accused the BJD administration of negligence. The Revenue Divisional Commissioner is leading the investigation. The tragedy has ignited political tensions over food distribution failures and tribal community rights.

The Odisha government has launched a probe following the deaths of two women who reportedly consumed mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district. The incident has triggered accusations of negligence from opposition parties against the ruling BJD administration.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has tasked the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) of the Southern Division with investigating the deaths and other health issues linked to the consumption of the gruel. The RDC, Roopa Roshan Sahoo, visited the affected village to gather details.

The probe will examine issues with the Public Distribution System, with allegations of food grain shortages in October taking center stage. The Congress demands a judicial inquiry led by a high court judge for transparency, while the BJD demands accountability for the tragedy.

