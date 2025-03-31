Ancelotti Eyes Historic Copa del Rey Triumph Amid Grueling Schedule
Carlo Ancelotti faces the daunting task of keeping his Real Madrid team focused as they navigate a challenging fixture schedule. Despite injuries and the pressure of consecutive matches, Ancelotti is motivated by the prospect of reaching a Copa del Rey final and making history with a third title win.
Carlo Ancelotti is steering his team through a demanding schedule, focusing on the prize of a potential Copa del Rey final appearance. As Real Madrid prepares for the semi-final second leg, holding a 1-0 advantage over Real Sociedad, Ancelotti speaks on overcoming fixture congestion and injury woes.
Real Madrid's place in the LaLiga and Champions League amplifies the challenge. Injury setbacks for key players like Daniel Carvajal and Eder Militao leave the team less robust defensively, according to Ancelotti, yet with a sharp attack.
Ancelotti is driven by the possibility of winning his third Copa del Rey as Real Madrid's manager. His leadership aims to maintain player focus despite the grueling lineup of pivotal matches ahead, including the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal.
