Left Menu

Ancelotti Eyes Historic Copa del Rey Triumph Amid Grueling Schedule

Carlo Ancelotti faces the daunting task of keeping his Real Madrid team focused as they navigate a challenging fixture schedule. Despite injuries and the pressure of consecutive matches, Ancelotti is motivated by the prospect of reaching a Copa del Rey final and making history with a third title win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:17 IST
Ancelotti Eyes Historic Copa del Rey Triumph Amid Grueling Schedule
Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is steering his team through a demanding schedule, focusing on the prize of a potential Copa del Rey final appearance. As Real Madrid prepares for the semi-final second leg, holding a 1-0 advantage over Real Sociedad, Ancelotti speaks on overcoming fixture congestion and injury woes.

Real Madrid's place in the LaLiga and Champions League amplifies the challenge. Injury setbacks for key players like Daniel Carvajal and Eder Militao leave the team less robust defensively, according to Ancelotti, yet with a sharp attack.

Ancelotti is driven by the possibility of winning his third Copa del Rey as Real Madrid's manager. His leadership aims to maintain player focus despite the grueling lineup of pivotal matches ahead, including the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025