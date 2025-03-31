Ancelotti Eyes Historic Copa del Rey Triumph Amid Grueling Schedule

Carlo Ancelotti is steering his team through a demanding schedule, focusing on the prize of a potential Copa del Rey final appearance. As Real Madrid prepares for the semi-final second leg, holding a 1-0 advantage over Real Sociedad, Ancelotti speaks on overcoming fixture congestion and injury woes.

Real Madrid's place in the LaLiga and Champions League amplifies the challenge. Injury setbacks for key players like Daniel Carvajal and Eder Militao leave the team less robust defensively, according to Ancelotti, yet with a sharp attack.

Ancelotti is driven by the possibility of winning his third Copa del Rey as Real Madrid's manager. His leadership aims to maintain player focus despite the grueling lineup of pivotal matches ahead, including the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal.

