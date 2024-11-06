Arrest in Bhim Sena Chief Threat Case Highlights Community Tensions

Gurugram police made headway in the Bhim Sena chief threat case by arresting 21-year-old Vikas Bishnoi, accused of making death threats against Satpal Tanwar. The police corroborate that Vikas acted independently and was provoked by Tanwar's comments on the Bishnoi community.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by Tanwar about multiple threatening calls allegedly made by Anmol Bishnoi on October 30. Gurugram police launched an investigation and booked Anmol Bishnoi under sections of the BNS law at Sector 37 police station.

The case has spotlighted tensions between Bhim Sena supporters and the Bishnoi community. Police reiterated they would continue questioning the accused to unravel further details and discourage such incidents.

