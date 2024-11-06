Rajasthan Man Nabbed for Threatening Salman Khan's Life

A Rajasthan man, accused of threatening the life of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was apprehended in Haveri and subsequently transferred to the Maharashtra Police, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Identified as Bhikha Ram, also known by the alias Vikram, the suspect hailed from Jalore, Rajasthan, and had been living at various locations across Karnataka before settling in Haveri approximately six weeks ago.

He had been employed at construction sites and residing temporarily in a rented accommodation. Authorities disclosed that he issued the threat while watching a regional news channel, asserting himself as a follower of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)