Bail Hearing Highlights Former MLA's Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court is delving into the bail plea of ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, previously convicted for a violent act of arson targeted at seizing a woman's property. The sentencing, issued in June by an MP-MLA court in Kanpur, was a seven-year imprisonment.

The court, under the supervision of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh, saw Solanki argue for his release and a suspension of the initial punishment. Meanwhile, the prosecution is appealing for a stricter penalty, indicating the gravity of the charges.

On Wednesday, the court concluded considering the arguments made on behalf of Solanki. However, the additional governmental advocate requested an extension to prepare further arguments, leading to a continuation of the proceedings on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)