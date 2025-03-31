KTR Criticizes Congress Over Alleged Land Grabbing at Hyderabad University

In a fervent address, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Working President KT Rama Rao lambasted the Congress-led Telangana government for its alleged heavy-handed tactics against students protesting at Hyderabad Central University. These students are fighting to protect the university's land from being sold under the guise of development, a move KTR condemns as prioritizing profit over community welfare.

During a meeting with the students at Telangana Bhavan, KTR pledged his support and criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration for eyeing real estate gains at the cost of student and environmental interests. He accused the state of using 'bulldozer politics' to devastate Hyderabad's green spaces to create a concrete expanse worth Rs 30,000 crore.

KTR's criticism extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his silence on the issue despite his past advocacy for environmental causes. He highlighted the historic and educational significance of HCU, established post-Telangana agitation, and called out the government for betraying this legacy by planning constructions instead of promised sports facilities from 2003. KTR's statements underscore the ongoing struggle against perceived governmental overreach at HCU.

(With inputs from agencies.)