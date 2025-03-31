Left Menu

KTR Criticizes Congress Over Alleged Land Grabbing at Hyderabad University

BRS leader KT Rama Rao sharply criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for allegedly repressing student protests at Hyderabad Central University. The students oppose the sale of university land for development, a move KTR claims prioritizes real estate profit over environmental and educational welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:53 IST
KTR Criticizes Congress Over Alleged Land Grabbing at Hyderabad University
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Working President KT Rama Rao lambasted the Congress-led Telangana government for its alleged heavy-handed tactics against students protesting at Hyderabad Central University. These students are fighting to protect the university's land from being sold under the guise of development, a move KTR condemns as prioritizing profit over community welfare.

During a meeting with the students at Telangana Bhavan, KTR pledged his support and criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration for eyeing real estate gains at the cost of student and environmental interests. He accused the state of using 'bulldozer politics' to devastate Hyderabad's green spaces to create a concrete expanse worth Rs 30,000 crore.

KTR's criticism extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his silence on the issue despite his past advocacy for environmental causes. He highlighted the historic and educational significance of HCU, established post-Telangana agitation, and called out the government for betraying this legacy by planning constructions instead of promised sports facilities from 2003. KTR's statements underscore the ongoing struggle against perceived governmental overreach at HCU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025