Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Jet Airways' Ownership Transfer

The Supreme Court will announce its ruling on a plea by SBI and others against the NCLAT decision approving Jet Airways' transfer to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium. The banks argue that the consortium failed its financial obligations, while JKC claims creditor delays in the resolution process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:21 IST
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Jet Airways' Ownership Transfer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict this Thursday on a crucial plea by State Bank of India (SBI) and other creditors. They are contesting the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision to uphold the resolution plan for the troubled Jet Airways, which includes transferring ownership to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC).

The judgment will be pronounced by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, after reserving their decision on October 16. The NCLAT's March 12 ruling had directed the Jet Airways monitoring committee to facilitate the transfer of ownership within 90 days, a directive now under scrutiny.

SBI, Punjab National Bank, and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction have challenged the NCLAT's decision, criticizing the JKC for failing to meet its financial obligations under the resolution plan. These obligations included cash infusion and property mortgage commitments. JKC argues that lender-caused delays hindered operational progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024