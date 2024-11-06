Chief Justice of India Meets President Murmu Ahead of Retirement

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, along with his wife, paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. The meeting held significance as it comes just days before his scheduled retirement on November 11, 2023.

Justice Chandrachud, who assumed office as the Chief Justice on November 8, 2022, has been instrumental in various judicial proceedings over the past year. His commitment to upholding the rule of law has been widely recognized and appreciated.

Meanwhile, Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India, ready to continue the judiciary's legacy. The President's office released a statement on social media platform X, along with pictures of the meeting, marking this transition in India's legal landscape.

