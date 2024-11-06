Left Menu

Modi and Trump's Renewed Alliance for Global Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his victory and emphasized the strengthening of India-US ties in technology, defense, and other sectors. The leaders pledged to work together towards global peace and prosperity. Trump highlighted Modi as a true friend and respected world leader.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move highlighting international relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his warm congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump on his remarkable electoral victory. Modi emphasized his eagerness to consolidate India-US relations across crucial sectors such as technology, defense, and space exploration.

According to official sources, Modi's accolades extended to the success of Trump's Republican Party in Congressional elections, affirming both leaders' commitment to global peace. The conversation underscored a cordial relationship, with Trump portraying Modi as a revered global figure, calling India a splendid nation.

The camaraderie was mirrored in Modi's post on social media platform X, where he celebrated the discussion and reiterated collaborative aims to enhance the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Both leaders appear poised to steer a shared vision of progress, peace, and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

