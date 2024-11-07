Tragic Fall: The Mysterious Death at Aravalli Enclave

A tragic incident unfolded at Aravalli Enclave in Vrindavan Yojna when a mother of two fell from the 10th floor, leading to her untimely death under suspicious circumstances. The mishap occurred around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, prompting an immediate investigation by local authorities.

The deceased woman's father, Sharda Prasad Tiwari, a retired additional district judge, has accused his son-in-law of committing murder by throwing her off the building. Tiwari further alleged that his daughter, Priti, had been subjected to continuous harassment for money since her marriage.

Lucknow Police have taken custody of the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Legal proceedings have been set in motion, promising a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)