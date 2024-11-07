Tragic Discovery: Family Found Hanging in Bihar

In a grim discovery in Bihar's Purnea district, the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging in their hut. The incident unfolded in Kilapara village within the Rauta police station area late Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Babita Devi and her children, Riya, aged 8, and two sons, Suraj Kumar, 5, and Sujit Kumar, 3. The bodies were discovered hanging with saris from a bamboo pole in their hut.

Baisi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Aditya Kumar stated that the investigation is ongoing from all possible angles, with no clear cause established yet. A local police officer hinted at mental illness as a possible factor, citing claims from villagers, while the husband, Ravi Sharma, was reportedly absent during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)