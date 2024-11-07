Tragic Discovery: Family Found Hanging in Bihar
In Bihar's Purnea district, the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her three children were discovered hanging in their hut. The incident occurred in Kilapara village, and the father was absent. The police are investigating, with mental illness being a suspected factor.
- Country:
- India
In a grim discovery in Bihar's Purnea district, the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging in their hut. The incident unfolded in Kilapara village within the Rauta police station area late Wednesday.
The victims have been identified as Babita Devi and her children, Riya, aged 8, and two sons, Suraj Kumar, 5, and Sujit Kumar, 3. The bodies were discovered hanging with saris from a bamboo pole in their hut.
Baisi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Aditya Kumar stated that the investigation is ongoing from all possible angles, with no clear cause established yet. A local police officer hinted at mental illness as a possible factor, citing claims from villagers, while the husband, Ravi Sharma, was reportedly absent during the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Purnea
- district
- incident
- investigation
- mental illness
- victims
- family
- police
- village
ALSO READ
Controversial Arrest Sparks Outcry: Phoenix Officers Under Investigation
Prominent Journalist Faces New Charges Amid GST Scam Investigation
Rahul Gandhi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Wayanad Landslide Victims Amid Sister Priyanka's By-Poll Nomination
U.S. Defense Leak Sparks Investigation into Israel-Iran Tensions
Tightening the Net: Investigations on Salman Khan Threat Intensify