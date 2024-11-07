Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir Standoff

A terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter began after a cordon and search operation in Lolab's Margi area based on intelligence inputs. Security forces recovered weapons from the site post-operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:18 IST
Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir Standoff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation in Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district, officials reported on Thursday.

The standoff erupted on Wednesday following a cordon and search operation conducted in Lolab's Margi area, triggered by specific intelligence inputs about terrorist presence.

The operation concluded with the neutralization of a terrorist, and security personnel recovered an AK rifle, two hand grenades, and four AK rifle magazines from the encounter site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024