Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir Standoff

In a significant security operation in Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district, officials reported on Thursday.

The standoff erupted on Wednesday following a cordon and search operation conducted in Lolab's Margi area, triggered by specific intelligence inputs about terrorist presence.

The operation concluded with the neutralization of a terrorist, and security personnel recovered an AK rifle, two hand grenades, and four AK rifle magazines from the encounter site.

(With inputs from agencies.)