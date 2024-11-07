Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir Standoff
A terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter began after a cordon and search operation in Lolab's Margi area based on intelligence inputs. Security forces recovered weapons from the site post-operation.
In a significant security operation in Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district, officials reported on Thursday.
The standoff erupted on Wednesday following a cordon and search operation conducted in Lolab's Margi area, triggered by specific intelligence inputs about terrorist presence.
The operation concluded with the neutralization of a terrorist, and security personnel recovered an AK rifle, two hand grenades, and four AK rifle magazines from the encounter site.
